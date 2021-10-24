Nancy Jutila O'Brien, b. February 21, 1934, d. October 10, 2021 Nancy Jutila O'Brien could never stay still. She was born on a dairy farm, graduated from high school and was off -- attending college, getting married, raising a family, attending church, traveling, and dancing. She didn't stop moving, really, until the early hours of Oct. 10, when she exited life just as she entered it -- on a farm in Woodinville, having spent her last days in the care of her family, with the help of Evergreen Hospice. Mrs. O'Brien was the daughter of Henry and Senja Cecilia ("Celia") Heikkila Jutila and born on February 21, 1934 on the family homestead in Mullan, ID, where her family operated a dairy. She graduated from Mullan High School in 1952, and attended the University of Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Doug O'Brien, whom she married on August 29, 1954. The couple spent the first three years of married life in Colorado while Doug was in the Army, and then received his MBA from the University of Denver. Nancy, as always, was busy, too, working as a secretary for the VP of Continental Airlines. In 1957, Nancy and her husband moved to Idaho Falls, where they raised their children. Nancy, as always, kept moving. She got involved in the community, making and maintaining many cherished friendships through Trinity United Methodist Church, bridge clubs, P.E.O. Chapter BG, Sociables, golf, skiing and snowmobiling. Even in retirement, Nancy never stopped moving. She loved ballroom dancing, square and round dancing, where she and Doug met many dear friends, as well as spending time at the family cabin in Island Park. Throughout their marriage, they went on many trips- including visiting all 50 states and nearly 50 countries -- and spent the winters in their home at Lake Havasu, AZ. Nancy's friends remember her as kind and thoughtful. She was the friend who called, brought cookies and soup, or provided a ride when needed. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, T. Douglas O'Brien, who passed away in 2019. Nancy is survived by her sons Kevin (Rena) of Woodinville, WA, and Barry (Cheryl) of Idaho Falls; five grandchildren, Jessica (John) Trenkamp, Elisabeth O'Brien, Henry O'Brien, Mary O'Brien, and Molly O'Brien; and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Joseph Trenkamp. She also is survived by brothers Gary (Sharon) Jutila of Colville, WA, and Keith (Diane) Jutila of Rathdrum, ID; brother-in-law Bob O'Brien of Littleton, CO, nephew Mike (Shirley) Jutila and niece Kim (Mark) Wilson of Colville, nieces Christine (Mario) Flores and Anne O'Brien of Littleton, and nephew Bob (Amy) Jutila of Pinehurst, ID. A graveside service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park in Idaho Falls at 11am on Saturday, October 30th. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402; the Museum of Idaho, 200 N Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402; or to a charity of your choice. Nancy 2/21/1934 - 10/10/2021Jutila O'Brien
