Wendy Louise Turner Ockerman, 44, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 25, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendy was born May 2, 1974, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to David Owen Turner and Bertha Joy "Bert" Brower Turner. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. She continued her education at Ricks College for two years and then Idaho State University for two years where she received her Bachelor's Degree. On December 31, 2003, she married Micheal Ray Ockerman in Idaho Falls. Wendy and Mike made their home in Idaho Falls where Wendy worked as a Lead Assessor for Liberty Healthcare Corporation. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed camping, football, baseball, bull riding, NASCAR, attending concerts and craft fairs, but most of all, spending time with her family. Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Mike Ockerman of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Bert Turner of Ammon, ID; sister, Kerri (Gordon) Miller of Ammon, ID; and brother, Jeff Weeks of Story, WY. She was preceded in death by her father, Dave Turner; father-in-law, Rodger Ockerman; sister-in-law, Shala Ockerman; and her Grandpa and Grandma Turner and Grandpa and Grandma Brower. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wendy 5/2/1974 - 11/25/2018Ockerman