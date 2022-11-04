Marjorie Inez O'Connell, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 2, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Marjorie was born May 8, 1931, in Mountain Lake, Minesota, to Robert Walter Minion and Laurel Alferetta Davis Minion. She grew up in Yakima, Washington, and attended Yakima Senior High School, graduating in 1949. She later attended Clark Business College, and earned her associate degree. On May 4, 1950, she married Daniel David O'Connell in Moxee City, Washington. Marjorie and Daniel lived in Idaho Falls, where Marjorie worked as a Bookkeeper for Coca-Cola Bottling. Marge loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and attending plays and concerts. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Joel) Blankenship of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Terrence (TeriAnn) O'Connell of Benson, AZ; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1/2 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marjorie 5/8/1931 - 11/2/2022Inez O'Connell
