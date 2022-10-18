Our precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ida Sueko Ogawa passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community after a long life of work and service. She was under the care of Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. Ida was born April 2, 1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Japanese immigrants Tohichi and Maki Hikida. She grew up and attended schools in Rexburg, attending elementary and graduating from Madison High School. On November 6, 1950, she married Tadashi "Todd" Ogawa at Trinity United Methodist Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Todd and Ida made their home in Osgood, where they raised their three daughters; Carrie, Sherry, and Geraldine. In 1963, they moved to their home in Idaho Falls where they lived ever since. Ida was employed by a cleaning contractor and then by School District 91 as an assistant baker at Westside Elementary. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a Girls Camp Adviser and Primary Secretary. She was also a member of the JACL, Japanese American Citizens League. Ida enjoyed baking, playing dominoes with her neighbor, talking on the phone, babysitting for friends. She loved ironing so much she ironed for many people. She and Todd enjoyed attending Skyline boys and girls sports, and visiting their daughters and their families in California. Ida is survived by her three loving daughters; Carrie (Douglas) Ogawa-Wong of Northridge, CA, Sherry (Steve) Randolph of Idaho Falls, ID, and Geraldine (Bill) Ogawa-Henderson of North Hills, CA, three grandchildren; Travis Todd Wong, of Winnetka, CA, Tia (Pila)Alese Wong Katoa of Chatsworth, CA, Cassidy (Chase)Brooke Bigham of Thornton, CO; two great grandchildren, Takashi Holland Bigham and Kiyo Seli Katoa; and six grand dogs, Bellah, Daux, Rock-O Cix, Makai and Kamae. She was preceded in death by her husband, Todd; parents; siblings, Kiyo, Maxine, Fuji, Toego, Lee, Mako, baby and Kazuo, and eleven grand dogs. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishop Alan Harrison officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to service at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Visiting Angels, 1970 E. 17th Street, #201, Idaho Falls, 83404; Fairwinds Sand Creek, 3310 Valenica Drive, Idaho Falls, 83404; and Enhabit Hospice at Eastern Idaho, 3686 Washington Parkway, Idaho Falls, 83404. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ida 4/2/1929 - 10/14/2022Ogawa
