Hazel Marie Sizemore Ogden, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 18, 2021, at Promontory Point Rehabilitation in Ammon, Idaho, with her family by her side. Marie was born on August 3, 1933, in Wardner, Idaho, to Robert Jess Sizemore and Goldie Mae Williams Sizemore. After graduating high school in Ririe, Idaho, in 1953, she met her husband, Myrlin D. Ogden. They were married on February 12, 1954, in Riverside, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 12, 1974. They had two sons, Jeff and Shawn, who she loved deeply. Before making their permanent home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Myrt started his construction company, Intermountain Construction, Inc., they lived in Idaho, California, New Jersey, Mississippi, Texas, and Illinois. Marie was a hard worker and would assist Myrt at the office and on job sites cleaning, but she kept most busy as a caregiver to their son, Shawn, who was born with Down Syndrome, until his passing at age 57. Marie found pleasure in helping her friends and family and often asked what she could do for you. She served in various capacities as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a Stake Mission in the Ucon Stake with her husband, Myrt. She also liked making quilts, needlework and gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a close relationship with her two grandsons and granddaughter and was known to her great grandchildren as Grandma Marie. They will always remember the many goodies she would bring over on a regular basis. Marie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Starla Ogden of Idaho Falls, ID; three grandchildren, Zach (Maren) Ogden of Idaho Falls, ID, Tyler (Christine) Ogden of Idaho Falls, ID, Tawny (Daniel) O'Donnal of Lindon, UT; sister Betty Scott of Phoenix, AZ; brother Donald Sizemore of San Diego, CA; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myrt Ogden; sons, Jeff Ogden and Shawn Ogden; sister, Dorothy Sizemore; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 East 105 North, with Bishop Matt Porter officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.