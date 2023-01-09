Aleena Hoyt Okamura, 97, was finally freed of her Earthly bonds on the evening of January 4, 2023, surrounded by many of her loving family. How do you honor such a life well lived you ask, well hopefully this is how! Aleena was born October 6, 1925 in Orderville, UT to Izrael Hoyt and Charlotte May Stolworthy Hoyt. Although her birth was not officially recorded for a few days because, you know, it was 1925 and they lived in the middle of nowhere Utah. She was their first daughter but eighth child and was followed by an additional five siblings. Yes that is 13 kids, God Bless grandma Lottie! The Hoyt Family was raised in Alton, UT where they all took on a variety of roles and jobs within their small community. They were not rich and they experienced some rough times, but she was raised in a home full of love and she passed that love down to all the generations after. Having so many older brothers, Aleena was as tough as they came and she loved to participate in any sport she was allowed. She was an athlete at heart and loved the competition and fun that was had. She was so into sports that her daughters remember her pulling the TV to the kitchen so she could watch the Dodgers play while she cooked dinner. She was also an NBA aficionado later in life and loved to talk basketball with anyone and everyone. You could usually find her and her husband of 70+ years, Frank F. Okamura, sitting and enjoying any sporting event they could find on TV at the time. She was always extremely supportive of her grandchildren and the sports they played, often traveling to tournaments or nearby towns to watch them compete. If you were really lucky you’d get treated to the “aawooooga” horn in the old Toronado as she announced her arrival at your game. Aleena and Frank met in Salt Lake City, UT in a time where interracial relationships were still frowned upon. That being said, it was meant to be and after a few tries in other states, they were finally allowed to marry in California on February 3, 1949. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Aleena Pederson of Ossining, NY, DeiDre Barney of Las Vegas, NV and Michaela Remsburg of Idaho Falls, ID. Frank was a military man and thus the family moved frequently over the years. Aleena had more addresses than she had siblings, but she managed to turn each one of those places into loving homes for her family of five. After Frank retired from the Army, the family settled into life in Idaho Falls, ID where Aleena would continue to spend her time as the ultimate homemaker! She had so many talents there are almost too many to list, but we’re going to list them anyways. She was a master seamstress making much of the clothing her daughters grew up in and special pieces for her eight grandchildren. There are many pictures that display her work as all the grandchildren posed for the camera in matching outfits. Many of the grandchildren looked forward to her special creations that were made just for them. With her skills to create one of a kind pieces of clothing for her family came a love of being stylish and beautifully dressed all the time. Many remember her large colorful earrings that always had a matching necklace and a coordinating outfit. No matter the occasion you knew she would be there looking like the classy woman that she was. Another skill she mastered was making delicious meals and treats. She was truly an amazing cook. Some of the few most notable favorites were chili rellano, homemade tortillas (made on the stove burner covered with foil), homemade French fries, chocolate zucchini bread, rhubarb jam, apple butter and apple cake. She was also known to pack the pantry and fridge with her grandkids favorites, such as Jello Pops and popsicles, Nestea Iced Tea, Ichiban noodles (think Ramen, but better), butterscotch candies (although those were really for grandpa) and nearly anything else their hearts desired. And if you timed it just right on Friday nights, you could sneak in to join her and grandpa for steak and fries night. Or you might also get treated to a cold fried egg and bacon sandwich that she’d gotten up early and made for you before you left to go fishing at Henry’s Lake with grandpa. Oh, but on special occasions, like Christmas Eve, the go to meal was Kentucky Fried Chicken because she knew the grandkids wanted to get to opening presents so she didn’t make us all wait for a large meal to be prepared! She had a knack for making you feel special while still claiming she didn’t have favorites…but just to set the record straight, Shayly was the favorite grandchild (and also the one that wrote this)! She was always encouraging our imaginations providing old clothes for dress up and blankets for forts and anything we needed to go outside and play in the lava rocks around the Faust house. She was known to bowl a few games on league nights, go out for a fun night of dancing with grandpa, play the organ for kicks and giggles, and grow some amazing house plants. Some plants got so big she’d have to tape them to the ceiling as they continued to grow. As age and arthritis caught up with her she still made the effort to go for a walk everyday and to look as good as possible while doing it. As her shoulders gave out she took to wearing wigs as she had a difficult time holding her arms above her head to style her natural hair. She was nearly a million dollar woman with all the joint replacement surgeries she endured over the years. She suffered from widespread osteoarthritis that caused her constant pain, but she didn’t let it stop her from being a healer of all hurts for her grand babies. We swear she was a magician and had a secret remedy for everything! As time went on, her family grew and she took on new names. She wasn’t just mom and grandma anymore, she was grandma great, grandma flames (shout out to Ant and Ava) and great-great grandma. As her mobility decreased, she loved any opportunity to sit and chat with whomever was near. She just had a way of making you feel special and loved. For some she was more like a second “mom” than a grandma. Unfortunately she was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, all her siblings (Vern, Orson, Lamond, Dilworth, Rollan, Willard, Tom, Errol, LaVee, Josiah, Bruce and RahNell), and her son-in-law, Glade Barney. She is survived by her three daughters, eight grandchildren (Mateo, Bree, Autumn, Erin, Summer, Cody, Shayly and Micah), 16 great grandchildren (Chase, Walker, Izrael, Idasia, Connor, Jesus, Nick, Cutter, Ian, Taylor, Jasper, Payton, Bohdi, Ava, Oaker and Vivienne) , one great-great grandson (Kialer) with another on its way, her sister-in-law, Linda Fuller and her favorite ex-son-in-law, Rod Remsburg. There will be no services held at this time. Aleena Okamura
