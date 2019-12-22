Retired Army Capt. Frank F. Okamura, 93, passed away on December 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frank was born on June 30, 1926 in Clive, Utah to Yoheiji Okamura and Angelina Razo Okamura. He grew up in Tooele and Salt Lake counties in Utah and graduated from West High School. He was drafted into the US Army shortly thereafter. On February 3, 1949 Frank married Aleena Hoyt and together they raised three daughters: Aleena, DeiDre and Michaela. They made their home wherever the Army ordered, which included California, Utah, Germany, Virginia, and their final station in Idaho. After 22 years of dedicated service Frank retired from the Army, and continued to work in the nuclear industry at Argonne National Laboratory-West. Frank decided it was time to focus on more leisured endeavors in 1984 and retired for the second time. He and Aleena became snowbirds later in life and began wintering in Mesquite, Nevada, dividing their time between Idaho and Nevada. As a young man and father Frank was an avid photographer and even developed his own pictures. Later in life, he became a collector. He could often be found wandering thrift stores and garage sales. He found many treasures and projects to keep him busy. Walking into his home you could hear him tinkering away making something new or fixing something old with whatever materials he had on hand. He felt a need to be engaged in an activity, especially on all things mechanical. Frank loved his vintage Oldsmobile Toronados, particularly the 1967 model that he loved to work on and drive. In general, Frank had an affinity for automobiles. He was always buying and selling vehicles and often showing his grandsons how to work on their own cars. Frank also loved gardening. He had a green thumb and could make almost anything grow, from his beautiful apple trees in Idaho to his yummy grapes in Nevada. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent good times with family and friends hunting and fishing. He was known to bowl a few frames on league nights and when one of the grandkids needed a tournament partner. Many will remember that he loved to shake a leg on the dance floor. In his later years Frank enjoyed watching (or sleeping through) any sport he could find on TV and spending time with family. Frank is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years; his daughters, Aleena Pederson of Ossining, NY, DeiDre (Glade) Barney of Las Vegas, NV, Kyla Remsburg of Idaho Falls, his sister, Linda Fuller of Sandy, UT, eight grand children, 15 great-grand children and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters. There will be no services at this time. Frank 6/30/1926 - 12/11/2019F Okamura