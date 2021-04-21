Lisa Michelle Okopny, 59, passed away in her home on Friday, April 16, 2021. Lisa Michelle Okopny was born January 27, 1962, to Betty Perkins Neville in Idaho Falls. She grew up in Idaho Falls with her sister Trina. Lisa and Trina formed a special bond with each other through spending time at the Harbor House. Trina always looked out for Lisa and continued to care for her throughout her life. Later in life, Lisa had the opportunity to connect with her brother Bill, who had been placed for adoption shortly after birth. Being able to form a relationship with her brother was a massive blessing in Lisa's life. Lisa attended Blackfoot and Skyline High School, graduating with the class of 1979. She continued her education at Rick's College. Lisa followed in her mother's footsteps, turning her passion of caring for people into a successful nursing career. She spent many years employed at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in the ICU and later transitioned into home health care. She enjoyed nursing and having the opportunity to provide care to her patients. Lisa married Randy Okopny in 1985. They had two children Christopher in 1986 and Erik in 1991. They later divorced. Lisa was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her sons. She had a tremendous love for animals, with multiple cats and dogs sharing her home throughout her life. She spent her last years with her loving canine companions, Princess and Roscoe. Lisa is survived by her two sons, Christopher (Stacey) Okopny of Roy, Utah, Erik Okopny of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and her sister Trina (Jim) Sharpe of Idaho Falls, Idaho and nieces and nephews Cori Tremayne, Brandie Tremayne, Brian Sharpe, and Kelly Reilly. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Perkins Neville, brother Bill Carter, and nephew Trever Tremayne. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lisa 1/27/1962 - 4/16/2021Michelle Okopny
