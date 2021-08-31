Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Seth Thomas Olaveson, 27, of Rigby Idaho passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Boise Idaho. The 5th of 7 children, Seth came into the world a happy, adorable, bright eyed, chubby cheeked little boy on February 22, 1994, in Rexburg Idaho, to Brett Olaveson and Jeri Allen Olaveson. He was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 2013. While in school he participated in basketball, baseball, football, soccer and golf. He has subsequently been preparing to become a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Having lived in Rigby, Honduras, and Salt Lake City, Seth had worked a variety of jobs, and, because he loved being with and serving people, he was particularly accomplished at sales. Seth served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Honduras from 2014 to 2016, and has a profound love for the Honduran people and culture. He led a joyful life, loved to share a good laugh, and had often expressed that the happiest time of his life was while living and serving in Honduras. Seth has many talents and interests, including playing basketball, baseball, football, soccer (essentially all sports), and loved camping, motorcycling, being with his family and friends, and, along with his mother and family, rooting for the Utah Jazz and BYU Cougars. He is survived by his parents Brett and Jeri Olaveson of Rigby; siblings Lindsey (Lance) Torngren of Ammon Idaho, Amy (Jarom) Prestwich of Orem Utah, Eric (Abby) Olaveson of Dallas Texas, Sean (Alma) Olaveson of Orem Utah, Jacob and Madalyn Olaveson of Rigby, and 9 nephews and nieces. Not to mention so very many friends Seth has introduced us to, for unofficial admittance to the family. Services will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 at the Rigby East Stake Center, with viewings at the same location on Wednesday September 1 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and before the service on Thursday September 2 from 9:00 to 10:45. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer cemetery. Seth 2/22/1994 - 8/26/2021Thomas Olaveson