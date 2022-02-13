Tera Lee Oldroyd, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a 7-year battle with cancer. She was under the care of One Source Home Health & Hospice. Tera was born December 26, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to George Clarence Petersen and Evelyn Brey Petersen. She grew up as the oldest of six daughters and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Skyline High School. Shortly before graduating high school, she was introduced to her future husband, Michael Oldroyd. On August 8, 1969, she married James Michael Oldroyd in Idaho Falls. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 3, 1983. Tera was always Mike's biggest supporter. While he finished medical school and residency, they lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix, Arizona; and Anchorage, Alaska. While in Salt Lake, Tera developed a lifelong love for the University of Utah, for whom she would cheer for throughout her entire life. Mike and Tera eventually settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho. There they raised their pride and joy, their children, Brandon, Stephanie, and Rob. Tera loved her family more than anything and served as a supporting wife and loving mother. Tera was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years of service in various callings including Primary President and member of the Activities Committee. She threw some of the best ward parties ever seen. She was a rock of faith and held a strong testimony of the Church throughout her entire life. Her love of the gospel and faith in Christ helped provide a foundation for her children and grandchildren. Whenever you were around her you could feel true charity in her words and actions. Tera definitely knew how to enjoy life. She loved to travel and was always looking forward to the next adventure. Along with her travel buddy, Mike, she loved to Jeep, hike, ride motorcycles, bungee jump, and most of all, scuba dive. Together, Mike and Tera completed over 500 dives around the world. They shared the love of diving with their children and her group of diving friends. They were especially excited when their grandchildren were old enough to start traveling with them on their amazing adventures! Tera loved being outside and experiencing the wonderful world in which we live. A few of her favorite destinations include Palau, Europe, and Alaska. Her children and grandchildren have many treasured memories of their family trips to Disneyland. These trips have fostered a love of Disney in each of them. Tera continuously supported Mike through his 40 years of medical practice. For the last 20 years of his practice, Tera worked as the billing specialist in his office; after all, she was the one who cared most about where the money went! When not working, she could be found shopping, decorating her home, or playing card games with friends and family. Tera was a master Hand & Foot player and in a sweet humble way made sure that everyone knew she could beat them. Around Tera's home, you could always find a dog or two, mostly boxers. Tera loved them as if they were her own children and spoiled them as if they were her grandchildren! Throughout her life, Tera supported the University of Utah at almost every home football game, cheering louder than anyone else in the stadium while eating her corndog. During the away games, Tera would sit at home on the couch trying to keep Mike calm as they watched Utah play. She ensured that her children and grandchildren all share a deep love for the U, a tradition they hold near and dear today. Most of all, Tera was a light in the lives of all those around her. Everywhere she went she touched lives and cheered people up. The smell of her perfume alone puts a smile on the faces of those she knew. Tera always maintained a positive outlook, even through a 7-year battle with cancer. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of kindness, passion, and love. We will miss her dearly. Tera is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, J. Michael Oldroyd of Idaho Falls; daughter, Stephanie (Wade) Hull of Kaysville, UT; son, Robert (Lindsay) Oldroyd of Layton, UT; daughter-in-law, Marci (Todd) Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Vickie (Kirk) Norman of Sacramento, CA, Cyndy Shelton of West Jordan, UT, James Douglas Petersen of Salt Lake City, UT, J'Lene (Paul) Krass of Saratoga Springs, NY, Laurie (Bill) Croft of Idaho Falls, Deneen (David) Bybee of Farmington, UT. She was the best grandmother in the world to 12 grandchildren, Jaidyn (Tanner) Stohl (23), Parker (Halie) Hull (21), Logan Hull (19), Brock Hansen (18), Kaylee Hull (16), Dallin Hull (13), Emma Hull (10), Payton Oldroyd (10), Presley Oldroyd (3), and Teegan Oldroyd (1). She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Petersen, and her son, James Brandon Oldroyd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live on Tera's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snake River Animal Shelter at www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tera 12/26/1950 - 2/9/2022Oldroyd
