Jane Oler January 28, 1950 - October 17, 2020 In the early morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020, our beautiful sister, amazing aunt, and wonderful friend passed away at the age of 70 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Jane was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Maurice and Isobel Erikson Oler on January 28, 1950. In I972, Jane graduated from BYU with a teaching degree in Health Science and a minor in Business. She later received a master's degree in Advanced Education Administration. In November of 1972, she left on a mission serving in the Indiana - Michigan Mission. This was a wonderful time in Jane's life. Jane devoted herself to church, family, and her career as a teacher and an administrator in the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada. She retired on January 27, 2006. Jane followed the Lord's commandment to love one another. Her love was unconditional, and she offered it without price or condition. She quietly supported her siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends as they encountered many of life's joys and challenges. Jane loved the Lord and possessed a strong, unwavering testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She faithfully served in many callings throughout her life. She was proceeded in death by her mother (1964), her father (1999), and her stepmother Lillian Ellis Oler (1999), and many loving aunts and uncles that loved her dearly. Although she will be missed, there is a grand reunion taking place in paradise. Well done, Jane, until we meet again. Jane is survived by her brothers, Stephen (Sue), David (Terry), Douglas (Susan), and Joseph Oler and stepbrothers Eddie (Marty), Bryce (Debbi), Jay (Sally) , Brad, and Troy (Andra) Ellis, and a stepsister, Denise Daniels. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to Esther Winn and Sue Oler for their loving care and patience for Jane during the past three years. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oat Street) in Shelley, Idaho. Funeral services for close friends and family will follow at 2:00 p.m. The funeral can be viewed on Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jane 1/28/1950 - 10/17/2020Oler
