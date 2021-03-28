Peggy Oliver was a teacher who always accepted late work. She was not one to let a person's mismanagement of time jeopardize who they were to become. In that spirit we know she would accept this assignment, late as it may be, while we wrestled to figure out who we are to become in her absence. Peggy passed away on April 1, 2020 just ten days short of her 56th wedding anniversary. She lost her life after a brief battle with Covid-19. Peggy Ann was born in Monterey, CA, on May 31, 1945, to Carl and Neola Clark. She was the delight of her parents—the perfect combination of her tenacious father and the determined graciousness of her mother. As soon as Peggy arrived on the scene she started making waves. When Neola's belly began to show the impending arrival of Peggy she was asked to step aside at her post office job so as not to distress the patrons. Neola said she was confident she could handle it, and so could the people of Monterey. Neola was a champion for herself and her daughter. This was something she passed on; for Peggy's entire life was spent making sure everyone had someone in their corner. Shortly after Peggy's birth the Clark's packed up their residence and left the decidedly unprogressive Monterey and headed back to their roots in Blackfoot, ID. Peggy was raised in Blackfoot and had an idyllic childhood. She was soon joined by a brother, Wade. She spent her time visiting both sets of her grandparents who lived just beyond her family pasture. This same pasture would come to support a dairy farm that Peggy and her mother ran while her father worked as a pharmacist in town. Peggy had one complaint about growing up in Blackfoot. Her great-grandfather had more than one wife and these marriages resulted in more than one child. During her teen years, Peggy found it very difficult to date someone she wasn't related to. A young man would show up for a date, only to be quizzed about his genealogy and have Carl proudly announce the intended date's place on the family tree. Peggy found a solution to this by dating a man who had not been born in Blackfoot, but hailed from Florida. They met in band arguing over who would get to lead the percussion section. It may not have been love at first sight, but it was not long before they were making music together. Peggy wed Jefferson (Jack) Oliver on April 11, 1964. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. Shortly after being married, Peggy joined Jack on his Air Force deployment to Turkey. She fell in love with the people and culture of Turkey. It was an exhilarating experience after having never been able to travel for more than a day or two from the dairy farm. Upon her arrival in Turkey Peggy began looking for work. A graduate of Blackfoot High School with one year of college under her belt didn't leave her with much experience. Always one to leverage her life experiences into a job opportunity, she quickly found work she could do. The Boy Scouts were looking for a director to launch their new program. Peggy knew all those times watching her mother and father lead her brother's den and pack meetings made her more than qualified to understand Scouting operations. She became the director of Boy Scouts and soon had a well-established program in place. Peggy relished her time in Turkey from exploring the cities to meeting people. She made many wonderful friends there. Peggy and her landlord became close after a language barrier incident, which caused the landlord to believe Peggy was trying to steal her dining room chairs. A quick call to the Air Force base translator clarified that Peggy just wanted to see if she could borrow chairs for a dinner party. In her retirement she and Jack would travel to Turkey every year, making friends wherever they went. They were never at a loss for hospitality and company. After returning from Jack's deployment, Peggy quickly finished her education at Idaho State University earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and Communication. Her first teaching job was at Snake River High School where she taught English, Speech, and Debate. Peggy was an excellent orator and debater in high school and college. The only thing she was better at was the art of teaching. Peggy was masterful in her instruction of critical thinking and speech. Early in her career at Snake River she enlisted the help of her former college debate coach at Idaho State University to host a speech and debate tournament. Peggy wanted her Snake River students to be able to compete with other students from all over the state. They just needed to find a venue large enough to host it. Idaho State University turned out to be that space. With help from the Blackfoot High School debate coach, Peggy founded the Blacksnake Debate Tournament (named after Blackfoot and Snake River High Schools). Blacksnake is the largest and longest running tournament in the state of Idaho. It has been held on the ISU campus every year with the exception of 2021, when due to coronavirus restrictions, it went online. After Peggy earned her Master of Arts in English and Communication from Idaho State University, she and Jack were both offered positions at Bonneville High School. In addition to teaching during the day at Bonneville High School Peggy spent her evenings working as an adjunct faculty member for Idaho State University where she taught introductory speech and developed and taught a course on materials and methods for future debate coaches. During her 33 years at Bonneville Peggy taught English, Speech, Debate, Drama, and Graphic Design. However, she is best remembered for coaching students to numerous district, state, and national debate and speech championships. In the 1980's a team coached by Peggy took fourth place at the annual National Forensic League Tournament. These students had the honor of being the first Idaho high school students to place at the national tournament. Peggy was an incredibly successful coach and ignited the passion of students to succeed. However, more important to her than a win/loss record was the ability to make every student feel like they had a champion. Peggy's special talent was believing in students and helping students believe in themselves. The only thing more important to Peggy than her students was her family. She gave birth to three daughters: Susan, Angela, and Heidi. The girls spent much of their formative years growing up at Bonneville High School. Weeknights were spent in the auditorium watching their mom and dad run lines with the drama students and weekends were spent helping run debate tournaments. Summer was Peggy's favorite season as she could indulge her passion for travel. Her bags were packed and the Oliver's departed for vacation on the first Saturday after school let out, not to return to until the Sunday before she was expected back in the classroom. Peggy was an incredible explorer and navigator. That, along with her passion for teaching, resulted in summer vacations that were the perfect combination of entertainment and education. Trips planned around civil war battle sites or the Lewis and Clark Expedition became out-of-classroom history lessons. Peggy's vacations were more than history lessons, they were history making. These summer vacations served as the ultimate time for connecting with her husband and children. Peggy spent the summer recounting familial tales, creating memories, and establishing traditions. To this day on the first Saturday after school is out for the summer Susan makes a pot of Grandma Neola's chili (the traditional first night's dinner), Angela packs a bag for a weekend trip with her family, and Heidi comes down with strep throat! The Sunday after Peggy retired, she and Jack left Idaho Falls for Jacksonville, Florida. Over the next fifteen years, when not cultivating their garden and making everyone in Idaho jealous with pictures of tomatoes in April, she and Jack traveled extensively. They spent a great deal of time in Turkey, but also visited destinations Peggy had always dreamed of including Amsterdam, Italy, Germany, Greece, Singapore, England, and Scotland. Peggy always said she wasn't the grandmother who was great at baking cookies with her grandchildren. Instead she looked for other ways to make connections with them. She was certainly a champion for their education and spent years coaching her eldest granddaughter in debate. In the summer she emailed her youngest grandchildren thought-provoking questions and challenged them to write their responses for the chance to win a special prize from grandma. In a bid to ensure her grandchildren always came to visit, Peggy and Jack moved to Mount Dora, Florida, for its central location to theme parks. Peggy didn't bake cookies she rode roller coasters, and there was always an argument about who got to ride with grandma! Peggy was proceeded in death by her parents Carl and Neola Clark, and a brother, Wade Clark. She is survived by her husband, Jefferson (Jack), Mount Dora, FL; three daughters, Susan Oliver, Mount Dora, FL, Angela (Kevin) Housley, Fleming Island, FL, and Heidi Oliver (Aref Hashem), Blackfoot, ID; and four grandchildren Sydney Urbach, Logan and Kennedy Housley, and Aiden Hashem. Peggy did not wish to have funeral services and in the ultimate twist of irony she was granted that wish by the pandemic. If you knew Peggy or had a class from her, there is no doubt that you heard her say she was never happier than when her entire family was under the same roof. Now that she is working with such a high ceiling, we know she is happy watching over all of us. Peggy 5/31/1945 - 4/1/2020Ann Oliver