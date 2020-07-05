Jack Olney Olney Jack Alvin Olney passed away, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Jack was born March 29, 1936 in Groveland, Idaho to Alvin Eldrid "Slim" and Vera Naoma Keele Olney. He lived in Groveland, the Firth area, Moreland, and Blackfoot. He served 38 months on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong, and spoke fluent Cantonese and quite a bit of Mandarin for quite some time after he returned home. On November 2, 1962 Jack married Ida Valine Saunders in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jack worked for the City of Blackfoot Water Department for 33 years and retired in 1995. He was a lifetime member of the Good Sam Recreational Vehicle Club and served in local chapters as well as state offices, and was on the National Parking Rights Advisory Council. He and Valine enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and were able to do a lot of traveling throughout the United States and Canada until he was unable to drive. He also worked at the Eastern Idaho State Fair for 52 years. Jack was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Young Mens President, Ward Clerk, Ward Executive Secretary, High Priest group leader, and assistant Stake Clerk. Jack is survived by his wife, Valine; son, Kenneth (Valene); daughter, Christine (Eric) Goodell; and six grandchildren, Tyler Goodell, Parker Goodell, Treyton Olney, Kolby Olney, Shaylee (Russel) Choules, and Jacey Olney. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Olney; sister, Ruth (Ancil) Rupe; and four siblings who died in infacy. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Jack. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com under the tab "Video Broadcast". Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.