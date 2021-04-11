A Cordell Olsen, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 25, 2021, in St George, UT, due to complications from leukemia. He was born August 2, 1948, to Kenneth Olsen and Louie (Jensen) Olsen in Idaho Falls, ID, where he spent the majority of his life. Cordell graduated from Bonneville High School, Class of 1966, before earning a bachelor's degree in Automotive Design from Utah State University. Afterward, he spent many years farming and working the land alongside his brother, Ken, with whom he was very close. He had a mind for mechanics and engineering, and he could design and build just about anything he set his mind to. He happily employed that knowledge (and a few cuss words) to restore classic cars, designing and build contraptions of all kinds, and tackle his wife's ever present "honey-do" list. He lived his life in a constant state of tinker. To his sons' frequent irritation, Cordell could out-fish anyone. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and exploring with his family. He particularly enjoyed taking his grandson, Gaege, out on his fishing boat, which has been passed down to Gaege who will, no doubt, carry on the tradition of out-fishing everyone. He cooked incredible Sunday dinners, mastered the art of pie-making, and liked to talk the big talk around a board game, before losing disgracefully, usually to his daughter-in-law or his grandson. He spent the last several years living the RV life with his wife. He soaked up the Arizona sunshine in the winters, where he found a wonderful community of friends, as well as a passion for building and flying remote controlled airplanes. We will forever be grateful to those friends for making his final years so enjoyable. Cordell and Jill split their summers between Idaho and Washington, where his sons kept him busy busting up his knuckles and getting gritty together with all sorts of projects. We were so lucky to have had such quality time with him these past several years, and we find peace in knowing that these final years were spent exactly how he wanted to spend them. He was the rock of our family, and always made sure everyone was taken care of. He was the most incredible father, husband and grandfather, and we will never, ever stop missing him. Cordell is survived by his wife, Jill (Shore) Olsen, sons Joey Olsen (Sandra Olsen), and Garret Olsen, his grandson Gaege (9), his siblings Kenneth B Olsen (Linda Olsen) and Myrlene Kelnhofer (Bob Kelnhofer), and a big, fun family full of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Richards. Per his wishes, Cordell has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. A. 8/2/1948 - 3/25/2021Cordell Olsen
