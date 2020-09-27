Della Beth Rowberry Olsen passed away peacefully at her home in Iona, Idaho, on September 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 99 years and 7 months old. For the last five years of her life, she was lovingly cared for by her granddaughter Sisilia Osai-Gorman and her daughter Marta O. Smith, with the help of Beth's other daughters and dear friend Patsy Jo Coon. During her last two-and-a-half weeks Hospice of Eastern Idaho assisted in her care. Beth was born February 20, 1921, in Huston, Idaho, to Harold Edward "Harry" Rowberry and Della Armstrong Rowberry. She was one of the last two babies delivered by her grandmother Sarah Jane Lee Rowberry, a midwife. A few years later, her family moved back to Idaho Falls. Beth graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1939 and began working first in a bakery and then as a telephone switchboard operator. She married Keith Milford Olsen for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on July 16, 1941. They moved to Iona, where she lived until the time of her death. Beth was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings, including MIA (Young Women) and Primary, but the majority of her service was in the ward and stake Relief Society, particularly as ward Relief Society president. She said her favorite calling was playing the organ and piano for Primary. Beth and Keith served two stake missions and later served a full-time mission to the Rapid City South Dakota Mission. They served in the New Town, North Dakota, area of that mission on the Berthold Reservation. They served as temple workers for many years in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Beth was an outstanding example of faith and service throughout her life. Beth was an active member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was instrumental in the creation of the Iona Historical Museum. She wanted the artifacts collected by her local DUP chapter to have a permanent home where they could be displayed properly. Beth loved literature and was an avid reader her whole life until her eyesight began to fail. Then she listened to audiobooks. She was talented in sewing, cooking, canning, and gardening, but her real passion was music. She had a beautiful contralto voice and sang for programs, parties, weddings, and funerals for years, both solo and in groups. Beth sang in a trio for many years with Zenna Longhurst and Zona Hatch, also from Iona. She and Keith belonged to the Trionaires, a large choir in Iona. Until her stroke at age 95, which robbed her of her singing voice, she was still a faithful and valued member of her ward choir. One of Beth's outstanding character traits was kindness. She steadfastly refused to pick favorites of her many children and grandchildren. She simply treated everyone as if they were her favorite. Her many nieces and nephews were also the recipient of her love and kindness, and she was very proud of them all. Beth was preceded in death by her husband Keith; parents Harry and Della Rowberry; sister Dora Ohme; brothers Harold, Don, Max, John, and Richard; sons-in-law Malachi Osai and Roger Diehl; three grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Diehl of Iona, Idaho/Surprise, Arizona; Betty Osai of Ucon, Idaho; Paul (Cheryl) Olsen of Ucon, Idaho; Susan (Ben) Moon of Iona, Idaho; Maureen (Bruce) Allcott of Nampa, Idaho, currently serving a mission in the Europe Area office in Frankfurt, Germany; Beverly (Bruce) Chappell of Coalville, Utah; Marta (George) Smith of Ashton, Idaho; Sallie (Wayne) Latimer of Wenatchee, Washington; and Janet (Brian) Johnson of Springville, Utah; her sister Kara Rowberry Haddock of Blackfoot, Idaho; sisters-in-law Vonda Jones Rowberry Holland of Boise, Idaho; Reta Beth Hoyle Rowberry of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Verla Patterson Olsen of Iona, Idaho; 51 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, Beth's family would appreciate donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shriner's Hospitals for Children. There will be a family viewing from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. There will be a graveside service at Iona Cemetery from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m., Saturday, October 3. A live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Please bring your own chairs and wear your formal mask. If you do not have a mask, the family will provide one for you. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Beth 2/20/1921 - 9/21/2020Olsen
