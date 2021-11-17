Carol Ann Olsen, 82, of Ammon, passed away November 14, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Carol was born November 29, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Horace Elbert Brown and Della Ione Bates Brown. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Brigham Young University. On July 17, 1959, she married James Fred Olsen in Idaho Falls. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 18, 1964. Carol and Fred made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Carol worked in Communications for EIRMC. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings through the years. She served in the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed lunches with sisters and friends and raising her four children. She found the most joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Fred Olsen of Idaho Falls; sons, James (Stephanie) Olsen of Lewiston, ID and Bradley (Ann) Olsen of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Diane (Bruce) Ricks of Sugar City, ID; sisters, Judy DePue of Yuma, AZ and Janet (Tom) Rahl of Idaho Falls; 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; daughter, Annette Olsen; son-in-law, Lorin Sauer; and brother-in-law, Pete DePue. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carol 11/29/1938 - 11/14/2021Ann Olsen