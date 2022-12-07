Darris Jack Olsen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, on his 90th birthday. Darris was born December 1, 1932, in Franklin, Idaho, to John Wilkinson Olsen and Ester Leona Petterborg Olsen. He grew up and attended schools in Franklin, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School. He served in the United States Army in Panama during the Korean Conflict. On November 10, 1954, he married Wilma Ella Kendell in Panama City, Panama. Darris and Wilma made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darris worked as a telephone lineman-repairman for Mountain Bell Telephone. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing and camping with his family. He enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Darris is survived by his loving wife, Wilma of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shannon (Bradley) Schrader of Idaho Falls, ID, sons, Brent (Faye) Olsen of Idaho Falls, ID, Jeffery (Julie Bug) Olsen of Preston, ID, Scott (Melanie) Olsen of Preston, ID, and Rodney (Julie Ann) Olsen of Idaho Falls, ID; 18 grandchildren,49 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Nyile Olsen, and sister, Fauneen Ringer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Mountain View Chapel, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishop Allen Harrison officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darris 12/1/1932 - 12/1/2022Olsen
