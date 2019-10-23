Gloria Glines Olsen, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 18, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Gloria was born October 28, 1938, in Tridell, Utah, to Joseph Glines and Sophia Elizabeth Swarts Glines. She grew up and attended schools in West Jordan and graduated from Jordan High School. She also attended some college. On June 15, 1961, she married Charles Stanley Olsen in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were blessed with one son, Scott and adopted Jeffrey in 1970. Gloria and Charles made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gloria worked as an administrative secretary at the INL and supported her husband through college where he received a doctorate degree in metallurgy. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in various callings. She enjoyed spending her time gardening and canning, crocheting, watching old classic movies, and enjoyed her time as an amateur radio operator. She enjoyed boating and fishing and other activities with family like barbeques, going to the movies and several family vacations. Gloria is survived by her son, Jeffrey Stanley (Trudy) Olsen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Scott Charles Olsen of Northville, MI; sister, June (Earl) Langton of Salt Lake City, UT; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Winona Nilsson and Maomi Silcox, brother Joe Glines, and great grandchild, Titan Olsen. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Crescent Cemetery, 11105 S. State St, Sandy, Utah. The family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12590 2200 W, Riverton, Utah, prior to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gloria 10/28/1938 - 10/18/2019Olsen