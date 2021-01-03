Louis W. Olsen of Menan, Idaho passed away December 30, 2020 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was born June 19, 1930 in Annis, Idaho and in 1936 moved with his parents, Alfred Olsen and Lula May Mitchell, to Menan, Idaho. Louis grew up on his family farm and developed his strong work ethic that was respected by not only his family but from neighbors throughout the community. He attended schools in Menan and Midway but due to family hardship, was unable to finish high school at that time. In 1950, Louis enlisted in the U.S. Army and is a Korean War Veteran, attached to the 25th Infantry Division. He received several accommodations including the Bronze Star for heroic and meritorious service in a combat zone. During his service in the military, he completed his GED and was later presented with his official high school diploma from Rigby High School. While home on leave, he met the love of his life, Mildred Bowen. They were married on June 5, 1952. After being honorably discharged from the military, they made their home in Menan, Idaho and raised their six children. Louis worked for the Menan Co-op Service Station for a short while and then went to work for the Atomic Energy Commission as a security guard. He then worked with his good friend, Dan Walker, for Walker Construction, building homes and cabinets. They both eventually went to work for Reinhart Construction out of Alpine, Wyoming. After retiring, he spent several years working his own furniture refinishing and repair business at his home. Many of his hobbies included hunting, fishing and trapping. For many years, he helped the scouts with the Pinewood Derby where he built the track and started the races. He was able to live out the remaining years of his life at his home until two weeks before his death at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital from complications of CoVid-19. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred and oldest son, Robert Louis Olsen. He is survived by his son, Blair Olsen (Marie) of Menan, Idaho; daughter, Colleen Strupp of Rexburg, Idaho; daughter, Penny Jo Simon of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Connie Andersen (Joe) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and daughter, Candy Hopkin (Jeff) of Phoenix, Arizona along with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings: sisters, Mary Lee Siefert of Sandy, Utah; Thelma Kirkpatrick of Springfield, Oregon; Twila Montrose of Buena Vista, Colorado; Marlene Campbell of Meridian, Idaho and brother, Gene Olsen of Bellevue, Idaho. His family wishes to send a special thank you to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Idaho Drug, Advanced Home Health, Rigby Senior Citizens Center, EICAP (Energy Assistance and Center for Aging) and Assure Link. We also wish to express our love and special thanks to Shirley Sager, Kathy Youngstrom, Sue Shippen and all of his other many friends and neighbors who have loved and helped him throughout the years. Funeral services for the family will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 11:oo a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Louis 6/19/1930 - 12/30/2020Wayne Olsen
