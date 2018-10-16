Funeral services for Leanne Sharp Olsen will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the Ammon 3rd Ward building, 2150 Avocet. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be at the Archer-Sutton Cemetery.
Leanne was born on December 16, 1946 in Rexburg, Idaho. Leanne was the third child and only daughter of Maurice Clinton Sharp and Afton Bernice Grover Sharp and spent her childhood with her three brothers in Lyman, Idaho. Leanne was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the Gulf States Mission from 1968-1969.
On June 16, 1981, Leanne married Larry Wayne Olsen. They lived primarily in the Idaho Falls area where Leanne enjoyed crafting, rock collecting, visiting friends and family, looking for treasures at garage sales, serving in the Temple, and especially Family History. Leanne became the unofficial family historian and kept many important pictures and documents to preserve the history of her and Larry’s families. Leanne loved to share pictures and discs of family history with others. Through family history Larry and Leanne had the opportunity to find and visit several of Larry’s family members on trips to Sweden and greatly valued the time that they spent there.
Leanne was preceded in death by her husband Larry; her parents; and her older brothers: Gary and Jeff. Leanne is survived by her brother, Brian (Patricia) Sharp of Rexburg, Idaho; Sister-in-Law Marilyn (Gary) Sharp of Ucon, Idaho; her step-children, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Leanne’s family would like to sincerely thank all of Leanne’s friends and members of her ward that took time to visit and spend time with her. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.