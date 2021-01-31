Olsen Verna Olsen Deeply loved and always remembered, Verna Maxine Wallace Olsen, age 93, surrounded by her loving family was called home to her Heavenly Father on January 28, 2021. Verna was born March 18, 1927 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Malvern Leroy Wallace and Mary Maud Walker Wallace. She is the 3rd of 9 children and was raised primarily in the Blackfoot area. On March 6, 1946 she married George Hansen Olsen in Blackfoot. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple, March 4, 1949. Their first home was in Mesa, Arizona. They moved to Ennis, Montana and then back to Blackfoot, where they lived happily for 52 years. George and Verna moved to Sugar City in 2008 and Verna spent her last 7 years in Rexburg, Idaho at Homestead Senior Living. Verna was a wonderful homemaker, dedicating her life to her husband and 5 children. She enjoyed horseback riding, knitting and crocheting, and Family History. Many blankets were made with her kind and loving hands and given to family members throughout the years. She also loved to garden and had particular skills in knowing the uses of herbs and berries for healing purposes. She loved to share her knowledge of these remedies with others throughout her life. Verna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings and positions, including serving three senior missions with George which brought great joy to their lives. Verna is survived by her children Darwin (Kimberly) Olsen of Casper WY, Anette (Kenneth) Allen of Sugar City, ID and Marlene (Keven, deceased) Balser of Hurricane, UT, her brother Malvern Wallace of Blackfoot, her sisters Lenore Jensen and Leola Roberts and Peggy Wallace of Wapello, Nettie (Delbert) Baron of St. George, UT and Leora Bergevin of St. George, UT who passed away, on the same day, only a few hours later. Verna has 20 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and 1 more due in May. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Hansen Olsen, sons Dewayne George Olsen and Carl Leroy Olsen, sisters Doris Womack and Jessie Dawn Rotramel. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends and family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Grove City Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, those friends and loved ones that are not able to attend the funeral can watch the service on a live broadcast here: hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting the service can be viewed and condolences shared at http://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. The family would like to express our heartfelt love and gratitude to Homestead Senior Living and Homestead Hospice for the exceptional care, compassion and love given to Verna over the years. In lieu of flowers, Verna would have liked you to help others or donate to a charity of your choice.