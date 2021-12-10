Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and GGMA, Cheryl Matilda Olson, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 7, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Cheryl was born March 7, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Hyrum Cecil Johnson and Bertha Matilda Call Johnson. Cheryl was the first born of two daughters. She grew up and attended school in Ririe, Idaho, graduated from Ririe High School, and attended Ricks College. On April 29,1967, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Dean Olson in Ririe, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple, for time and all eternity. Cheryl and Dean started out living in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they were blessed to have a family of two daughters. They moved to Ririe to finish raising their two daughters until they graduated from high school, and ended back in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she had been living until the time of her death. She worked as a waitress at the Ririe Cafe, North Hwy Cafe, and Lebarons. She then found a job she loved, working at ZCMI. Cheryl also helped her husband with his business, Falls Plumbing Supply. The last part of her life she was a homemaker and enjoyed her time spent with her grandkids and great grandkids, which were her pride and joy. Cheryl was able to go on cruises and vacations with her husband and family. She loved spending time in Island Park, Idaho, riding their razor and snowmobiles. Cheryl was also the family's own personal interior and exterior designer, which is something she loved to do her whole life. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. She had many callings in the ward with the Relief Society and Stake Activities Director. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, R. Dean Olson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Shawntell (Brent) Layton of Rigby, ID; and Cheree (Guy) Bowden of Ririe, ID; sister, Jackie (Frank) Cowan of Highland, UT; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one on the way due May 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Kirk Cowan. Private family services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021. Interment will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery in Ririe, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunerlhome.com. Cheryl 3/7/1947 - 12/7/2021Olson