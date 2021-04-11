Bobbie Jeneane "Jeanie" Olson, 82, of Ammon, passed away April 7, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanie was born December 16, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd Roscoe Kimball and Eldoris Estella Hunter Kimball. She grew up and attended schools in Firth, Idaho. On February 12, 1959, she married Charles Max Olson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 4, 2014. Jeanie and Max made their home in Ammon, Idaho. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jeanie was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, ceramics, scrap booking, crafts and reading. Jeanie is survived by her loving husband, Max Olson of Ammon, ID; son, Rory Max (Lorie) Olson of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Ricky K. (Caralyn) Olson of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Rhonda Jean (Richard) Murray of Pocatello, ID; brother, Roscoe Lynn (Linda) Kimball of Logan, UT; sister, Debra Kaye (Terry) Adolfson of Nampa, ID; brother, Daniel H. (Angela) Kimball of Blackfoot, ID; 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Lloyd Kimball. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeanie 12/16/1938 - 4/7/2021Olson
