Norma Lou Olson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Norma was born August 5, 1941, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ira Clark Davis and Leola Welker Davis. She grew up and attended schools in Swan Valley and Leodore and graduated from Leodore High School. She also attended Glen E. Clark College in Idaho Falls. On May 20, 1961, she married David LaMar Olson in Leodore, ID. Norma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught Sunday School, Primary, Relief Society, and was a temple worker. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, ceramic pottery and made porcelain dolls. Norma is survived by her husband, David LaMar Olson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Cary LaMar (Tami) Olson of Roundup, MT; daughter, Nancy Olson of Clarkston, WA; sister, Irene (Marvin) Hutchings of Bakersfield, CA; sister, Renee (Roy) Quinton of Ammon, ID; brother, Steve Davis of Magna, UT; sister, Joyce (Butch) Hall of Marsing, ID; brother, Ted (Helen) Davis of Nampa, ID; and sister, Dionne (Bill) Casey of Cocoa, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Leola Davis; daughters, Linda Olson and Annette Olson; son, Daniel Olson; brother, Glen Davis; and sister, Maurene Poteet. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho Falls Lincoln 6th Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Mike Hansen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Norma 8/5/1941 - 12/18/2022Lou Olson
