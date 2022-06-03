Rustyn Cristopher Opperman, 20, of Kearns, Utah, was tragically stolen from us on May 29, 2022. He is dearly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones. Rustyn was born on May 1, 2002, in West Jordan, Utah, to Victoria Shannon Lawrence and Cristopher Craig Opperman. He was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, and spent much time with family in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rustyn was constantly playing with his siblings, cousins, and family friends. He loved to play basketball and was an excellent coach to his siblings. He also enjoyed playing chess with his "Popsicle," Grandpa Jay. Throughout his schooling, he attended Granger Elementary, Westland Elementary, Joel P. Jensen Middle School, Granite Park Junior High, and Idaho Falls High School. In 2020, he graduated from Cottonwood High School. In his twenty years, Rustyn touched many lives. He is remembered for his loyalty, kindness, courage, humor, and compassion. He loved to make others laugh and spread joy with ease. Rustyn was the first person to volunteer when a family member, friend, or loved one needed help or support, and never expected anything in return for his generous acts. He was a selfless and brave person through to the very end. He is preceded in death by his cousin Ryan Nilson; grandfather Craig Opperman; grandparents Glen and Sandy Thelin; grandmother Leila Lawrence; great-grandfather Guy Poulsen; and many other loved ones. Rustyn is survived by his parents Victoria Lawrence and Cristopher Opperman (Nicole); Wyatt Opperman (brother), Will Opperman (brother), and Hailey Opperman (sister), Kayden Williams (brother) and Jace Wilcox (brother); Samantha Baker (girlfriend). A funeral service will be held in Rustyn's memory on Saturday, June 4, 2022 12:00 noon, at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville, Utah, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to services. Rustyn will be laid to rest at West Jordan Cemetery, 7925 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah. Rustyn 5/1/2002 - 5/29/2022Cristopher Opperman