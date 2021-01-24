Orchard Verda Yancey Orchard Verda Yancey Orchard, 91 was born May 7, 1929 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Emron and Eliza Dorothy Yancey. She returned to her Heavenly Father on January 23, 2021. She grew up in Blackfoot, one of 18 children. She always said she never learned how to walk---just run! She painted posters for the Blackfoot skating rink and got in for free. She used her poster money to pay for John Lee Orchard to get into the rink. They became eternal skating partners and were married in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple on November 5, 1948. They had four children, Larry Lee Orchard (deceased), Gayle (Claude) Williams of Moreland ID, Susan O. Miles of Blackfoot ID and Bonnie (Joe) Jones of Rockland ID. Verda worked as a bookkeeper for a lumber yard, at Velvet Foods and retired as a cook with the Blackfoot School District. She held various positions at her church. She loved the Golden Green Balls in Fort Hall. She loved spending time with her children, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and family. She was blessed to have grandchildren nearby, Sam, Tamie and Jason that visited often and loved her much. Bonnie would come in weekly to do her hair and Susan and Gayle were her caretakers and companions after Lee passed away. Because of them, she was able to remain in her home that she loved so much. Her mottos were always "If you have a problem, fix it!" and "Stay on the good side." She enjoyed painting, sewing, cooking and making specialized pictures for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Orchard; son, Larry Lee Orchard; and granddaughter, Jennifer Miles. Her family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health for the angels they sent to help her during her last days. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but she is where she is supposed to be-with Lee again. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday January 25, 2021 at the Groveland Cemetery. Family will gather for a viewing and vitiation at 10:00-10:30 am at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. In lieu of flowers the family request that you instead be kind and grateful to your family. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
