Leah Sharon Orme 81, passed away peacefully, February 1, 2019. Sharon was born April 20, 1937, to Willis and Mabel Walker. She was the 6th of 7 children. She was born and raised in Rexburg. She graduated from Madison High school. She married her sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Orme on October 28, 1955, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were at each other's side until Bob passed away nearly 6 years ago. They lived in the Moody area of Sugar City where they farmed and ranched, raising a family of four sons and two daughters. They bought their dream ranch in Salem just a few months before the Teton Dam broke. They attended the Salem LDS Ward where she had many callings. She always went the extra mile in fulfilling her responsibilities. She was a genealogist, doing lots of temple work and compiling books of genealogy. She was very talented in so many things. She was an artist, she painted many oil paintings that her children and grandchildren have in their homes. She also pieced together many beautiful quilts. She was the President of the Fremont/Madison Cowbells, she helped to organize the Syringa Riders, a women's riding group, and rode with them for twenty years. She was a member of the Idaho Reining Horse Association. She loved horses and all animals. She was a hard worker, and could grow one of the best gardens around. She worked hard by Bob's side hauling hay and helping with the livestock. She loved sports, and enjoyed watching her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids play sports. She is survived by six children, Barbara (Brent) Carpenter of Sugar City, Kelly (Patricia) Orme of St. Anthony, Cheryl (Kelly) Amy of Howe, Kyle (Kelsie) Orme of Shelley, Kip (Rochelle) Orme of Elmira, Oregon, Kory (Ann) Orme of Sugar City; a sister, Darlene Davidson; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Walker and Sylvia Walker; 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Mabel Walker, brothers Keith and Ray, and sisters, Jean Walker, Lois Grover, and Joan Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, at the Henry's Fork Stake Center, 1508 West 3000 North, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Sharon 4/20/1937 - 2/1/2019Orme