Helen Rumsey Orr, 78, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Rexburg Idaho, with her family present. Helen was born in Parker, Idaho, in her grandparents home, to Carroll and Gladys Rumsey. She was the second of five children. She attended school in Egin, Parker and graduated from South Fremont High School. She attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She always looked out for everyone else before herself. She loved being outdoors and with her horses. As a child she loved riding horses with her mom and going on road trips with her dad. Everyone who met her loved her. She met Golden Orr in the spring of 1960. They were married April 14, 1961, in Parker. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on December 4, 1964. To this union three children were born; Bryan, Julie and David. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings in the Primary and Relief Society. She is survived by her husband, Golden of Plano, Idaho, her children; Bryan (Pam) Orr of Plano, Idaho, Julie (Glade) Briggs of Douglas, Wyoming, and David (Latasha) Orr of Plano, Idaho. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Margie (Loren) Gardner of Egin, Idaho, Scott (Norene) Rumsey of Egin, Idaho, and John (Marilyn) Rumsey. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Gayle Rumsey. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 28, at the Plano LDS Chapel, 5973 North 5000 West, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com Helen 6/30/1940 - 1/22/2019Rumsey Orr