Merlin Lavell Orr, 89, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away in his home, May 27, 2021. Merlin was born July 22, 1931 in Archer, Idaho to Joseph Lavell and Agnes Christina Grover Orr. He was the oldest of twelve siblings. He is a true Idahoan through and through. He graduated from Madison High School. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served a mission to the Central States Mission from 1951 to 1953. While serving his mission he saw and met his eternal sweetheart Madge Hatton of Lexington, Kentucky. They married on January 23, 1953 and raised their 4 children in Archer, Idaho. He worked as a farm hand and on the grounds crew at Ricks College. He also served many years in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temple, as well as serving a 2 year mission with his wife in the Billings, Montana Mission. He is preceded in death by his wife Madge of 55 years. As well as his parents, his brother Lyle, and sisters Nancy and Shirlene, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is survived by 4 children, Laura (Mark) Hepworth, Dee (Cheryl) Orr, Lorraine (James) Wilson, and Kylan Orr; 6 sisters, Noreen, Ada, Lanette, Emilie, Lila, Karen; 2 brothers, Spencer, and Bennett. 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5th at the Archer Church at 11:00 am (201 W 8000 S Rexburg, Idaho 83440). A viewing will be held at the Archer Church, Friday, June 4th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 5th from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Merlin 7/22/1931 - 5/27/2021Lavell Orr
