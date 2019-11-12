Carol Renee Osborne, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away on November 8, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was born August 9, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to John Jay Bohney and Arvella Ellis Bohney. Carol was predeceased by parents, her husband Jack Osborne, and her siblings: George Bohney, Gene Bohney, and Vonda O'Shea. Carol is survived by her brothers and sister-in-laws: Clint (Melinda) Bohney, John Jr. (Barbara) Bonhey; and sisters, Sharon Perkins and Mildred Deck. Carol was the 3rd sibling and oldest girl of the eight Bohney children growing up in a small and hard-working home in Hamer, Idaho. The family later moved to Buhl, Idaho, and Carol graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956. That same summer, Carol married Jack Osborne on August 3, 1956. Carol held a few service jobs such as frying doughnuts at Albertsons and serving at the Arctic Circle. She later worked as a clerk at Slusher Wholesale and then became a file clerk at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Carol was a classy lady who married a Navy-man and together, they had three daughters who recall their parents often dancing the Jitterbug in the living room. Most of all, she was a fun-loving mother and wife. Carol and Jack's family grew over the years and they enjoyed taking the family to Palisades or the Blackfoot Reservoir for water skiing, fishing, and camping. Carol enjoyed joking around with extended family and friends during these outings and could often be found sipping a bloody mary and wearing a classy sun-hat. Later in life, Carol and Jack would retire together and take up golfing and fill their empty nest with their beloved pets. After Jack's passing, Carol filled her time with friends and family, cruising the ocean, looking forward to visits and outings with the grandkids, having the best family dinner parties, and playing the odds at the Fort Hall Casino. Carol is survived by her daughters: Renae Osborne of Idaho Falls, Tina Osborne of Idaho Falls, and Gail (Willie) Hernandez of Idaho Falls; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and countless others whose lives she touched. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge, Idaho Falls) with Clint Bohney officiating.. Family and friends can visit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m., and again one hour prior to the services, both at the Wood Funeral Home. After, Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carol 8/9/1938 - 11/8/2019Renee Osborne