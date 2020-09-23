Renae Osborne, 62, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on September 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by friends and family. She was born December 22, 1957, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Carol Renee Osborne and Jack Osborne. Renae was predeceased by her parents. Renae is survived by her sisters: Tina Osborne and Gail (Willie) Hernandez; her three children: Joe (Melanie) Torrez, Melina (Brady) Dalton, and Amy (Fernando) Magana; as well as her grandchildren, Koby Torrez, Jack Torrez, Jarick Bastar, Joel Magana, and Khloe Dalton. Renae worked as a line operator for Basic American Foods. After 26 years, Renae retired from the Shelley warehouse in 2015 and spent her remaining years enjoying the fruits of her labor by playing foosball and pool with her friends, dancing to classic rock, or fishing and camping with family. At home, Renae enjoyed decorating, crafting and reading to the grandkids. Most of all, Renae was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends one hour prior. A Celebration of Life will follow from 5-10 p.m. at the GEM located at 216 1st Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Renae 12/22/1957 - 9/19/2020Osborne
