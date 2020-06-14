Aaron Joseph Ostler, 28, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 12, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Aaron was born December 20, 1992, in San Diego, California, to Douglas McLain Ostler and Lucille Escobar Ostler. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Aaron worked as a chef for IHOP. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming, long boarding, and snowboarding. He was a Boy Scout. Aaron is survived by his parent of Idaho Falls, ID, his siblings, Bonnie Eileen Ostler, Thomas McCall Ostler, Johanna Beth Ostler, and Robert Stuart Ostler all of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Wounded Warrior Project support.woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Aaron 12/20/1992 - 6/12/2020Ostler