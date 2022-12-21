Carol McLean Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. "Our mother loved Christmas time!" The day began with frost on the windows and a newly fallen snow glistening in the sunlight on our pine trees. It was a beautiful scene for our Father in Heaven to open the gates of Heaven and usher our mother to her awaiting loved ones. For our family, it was the answer to many kind prayers and a time to celebrate her magnificent life and heritage. We enjoyed many hours of stories of the farm and the love she had for each one of her grandkids. We appreciate the kindness and love people showed her in the final week, especially her loving kids and the Brio Hospice nurse whom mom counted as a dear friend. Carol was born March 6, 1933, in American Falls, Idaho to Thomas Melvin McLean and Hortense Robinson McLean, the second of four girls. She grew up on a farm in Rockland, Idaho. She attended Rockland High School and graduated in 1951 as the Valedictorian. She continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, and graduated with honors. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business. While in college she was president of the Valkyries and editor of the college newspaper. On March 17, 1955, she married Duane Horace Oswald in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity. They made their home in Idaho Falls. To this union, 5 children were born. She worked as the Medical Administrator for The Baker and Davis Medical Practice. Carol was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as the Stake and Ward Music Chairman and was a very knowledgeable Gospel Doctrine Teacher. She sang in a musical group that performed at social events and special venues. She enjoyed researching the gospel, reading, and doing puzzles. She was a great support for her kids and grandkids, and she was a great cook. Mom was a very classy dresser and always had a listening ear for friends and family. Carol is survived by her husband of 67 years, Duane Oswald; her children: Philip (Anne) Oswald of Lehi, Utah, Kim Rogers of Rexburg, Idaho, Lyndon (Ann) Oswald of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Darin Oswald of Boise, Idaho, and Jennifer (Drew) Kerner of Shelley, Idaho; sisters: Marietta Evans of American Fork, Utah, and Connie (Ted) Wayment of Salt Lake City, Utah; 18 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas Melvin McLean and Hortense Mclean; her sister, Joan Matthews; and a precious tiny great-grandson, Logan Zachary Oswald. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 27, 2022, at the Kearney Building, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., December 26, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Carol 3/6/1933 - 12/15/2022McLean Oswald
