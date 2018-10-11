Luanne Owen
Luanne Mercer Owen, 88, of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away at her home Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
Luanne was born to the late James Carlton Mercer and Lucile Fontaine Fesler on April 5, 1930, in Berkeley, California. She married William Plass Owen on Nov. 19, 1951, in Bonita, California. Together they had five daughters and three sons. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son William Plass Owen Jr. She is survived by Dionne Konsaitis, Ondra and Mike Manzer, Ingrid and Lin Beacom, Leanna and Bob Eakle, Delyse Froehlich, Elliott and Christy Owen, and Devan Owen, as well as 29 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Luanne had a love for many things, including church, quilting and animals of all kinds. One of her greatest achievements was her genealogy, which she dedicated her life to. Her favorite pastimes included sitting in front of her windows watching the wild birds, reading, writing and receiving letters. She never missed sending a card or letter to each one of her children and grandchildren on special occasions throughout the years.
Luanne’s selflessness paired with her mothering nature is what made her so unforgettable. She touched the lives of many people and her legacy will live on in memory forever. She will be endlessly loved and missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, at St. Anthony LDS Stake Center at 1 p.m. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the stake center. Interment will follow at Parker Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.