On July 26, 1944, Reed D. Owens and Nelda D. Montague Owens welcomed, Mary Gayle into the world. She joined her two older brothers, Max and Monte, in the Owens household and helped welcome younger brothers, Blaine and David. As the only girl, some might say she was a wee bit spoiled, and they would be right! She was very protected by her brothers and she loved them dearly for always being there for her. In 1962, she met and married David Michael Sutherland (aka Mick). While Mick was in the Navy she had the opportunity to travel from coast to coast before having their daughters, Sandy (Jerry) Turmel and Michelle (Brian) Covert. She later married Keith David Jenkins in 1967, and gained another daughter, Debbie (Ron) Carstensen. They made their home and raised their family in Idaho Falls and Meridian prior to settling down in Shelley. They later divorced but remained good friends. While working at Sunspiced in Shelley she met Don E. Arave and they were married for a short time. Though the work there was less than glamourous, she enjoyed her time (especially painting during the summer) and made a multitude of life-long friends. This group and many of her other friends could often be found at the local watering hole, Myrts. After looking for love (possibly in all the wrong places) Gayle finally met the love of her life, Kenneth C. Finnegan in January of 1988. With their union came her 5 bonus children. Marcia Pedersen, Kevin (Teresa) Finnegan, Kathy (Greg) Gibbs, Janie Alt, and Dennis Finnegan. Gayle went to work at the Melaleuca plant where she gained yet another set of life-long friends. Her shifts usually started early in the morning and after he retired, Ken would get up early and drive her to work. She retired to care for her mother when Nelda's health declined. If you knew Gayle, you knew that she lived life to the fullest and made friends everywhere she went. She rarely had a negative thing to say about anyone and even though she'd been dealt her fair share of difficulties, she always had a positive attitude and a genuinely optimistic outlook that things would work out. She was very quick witted and had a sense of humor that ranged from quirky to downright mischievous. Gayle enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, watching her Dallas Cowboys, going to Ft. Hall (or any place that had her machines) and most recently, watching Gunsmoke. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in June and fought a tough fight for as long as she could. She was surrounded by loved ones when she lost that battle exactly 9 weeks after losing her Ken. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at OneSource Hospice for their kindness and care during this very difficult time. Gayle is survived by her children, grandchildren, brothers David (Kathy) Owens, Blaine Owens, a multitude of family members, and friends she loved like family. She is preceded in death by her parents, older brothers, husbands, and granddaughter. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Both visitations will be at Wood Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Iona Cemetery. A luncheon will follow from approximately 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge 576, at 635 Hemmert Ave, as a joint celebration of her life and Ken's. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mary 7/26/1944 - 7/29/2022Gayle Owens Jenkins
+1