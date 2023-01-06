Leann Marie Owens, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Leann was born to Harry Owens and Marietta (Huffman) Owens of Grangeville, Idaho on May 24, 1961, the youngest of four children. Leann attended Idaho State University where she studied Library Sciences. She was the school librarian at Rigby Middle School for many years and at Shelley Middle School before that. Leann was an active member of Eastern Star and enjoyed volunteering with DeMolay. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family, watching Dancing with the Stars, going to plays, reading literature, and celebrating Border Days in Grangeville. Leann is survived by her four children: Jeremy Yuill and Jameson Spracher both of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jenn Spracher and Jeff Spracher both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her brother, Mike Owens of Grangeville, Idaho; her sister, Sandi Wheeling (Richard) of Boise, Idaho; and by her nieces and nephews: Sarah Owens, Dylan Owens, Tyler Wheeling, Laura Wheeling, and Ryan Wheeling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt Spracher; her parents; and her brother, Randy Owens. Memorial services will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Services in Grangeville will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill Street, with a graveside service to follow at the Prairie View Cemetery. Leann 5/24/1961 - 12/29/2022Marie Owens
