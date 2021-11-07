Barbara May Saunders Oxspring returned to her Heavenly Father November 4, 2021. She finished her course and fought a good fight. Barbara was born May 15, 1933 to Kenneth and Dorothy Saunders in Saint Catherines, Ontario, Canada. She was a cheerleader and figure skater in her high school years. She met Harvey Kane Oxspring while he was serving in the Canadian military. She and her friend embarked on a cross-country bus adventure and moved to Vancouver, so Barbara could pursue a relationship with Harvey. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after Harvey introduced her to the gospel. Harvey and Barbara were married on September 2, 1955 in Vancouver, Canada. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 4, 1957. The couple were parents to four children — twins, Brenda and Debbie, then Donna, and Brent. They emigrated to the United States when their kids were young. Harvey's career took them to California, Texas, Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio, and Minnesota — making long and lasting relationships everywhere they went. Harvey passed away in 2000. At that time, Barbara moved to Idaho to be nearer to kids and grandkids in her later years. She spent many years offering volunteer service at Mountain View Hospital and other volunteer opportunities in the Idaho Falls community. She served faithfully in many church callings during her life. She loved to take meals to people and was always a thoughtful neighbor and friend. Barbara suffered her first of many strokes in 2015. She spent the last several years of her life homebound. She was served by so many loving friends and family. In the end, she spent time in Promontory Point Rehab and Fairwinds Assisted Living. The family wishes to thank the many nurses and therapists who cared for her with so much love and compassion, to make her last days comfortable. Barbara leaves behind a brother, Vernon (Esther) Saunders of Ontario, Canada; daughters Brenda (Alan) Blankenship of Arlington, TX; Debbie (Wilford) Feller of Orem, UT; Donna Griffiths of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Phillip Brent (Jennie) of Gilbert, AZ; 11 grandchildren and their spouses; and 25 great-grandchildren. Barbara was one of a kind. Her humor and spunk endeared her to many people. She will be greatly missed. But we are so glad her suffering has ended and that she is now reunited with her sweetheart, Harvey. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, as she is laid to rest in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, at Harvey's side. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Condolence maybe sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Barbara 5/15/1933 - 11/4/2021May Oxspring
+1
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Butte County earns spot in 1AD1 semis with win over Notus
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline downs Vallivue, 24-14, moving on to the 4A semis
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis
-
Withers, Ruth
-
Colson, Austin
-
Having trouble with a tricky heel hook
-
Large businesses will soon have to adjust to federal vaccine requirements
-
Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill
-
Idaho County won’t observe Juneteenth as paid day off from work
-
Another test startup on tap for Integrated Waste Treatment Unit