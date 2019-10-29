John Packebush, 70, of Swan Valley, passed away October 27, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. John was born April 2, 1949, in Borger, Texas, to Harold W. Packebush and Betty Marie Snyder. He grew up and attended schools in Fritch, Texas, and graduated from Sanford- Fritch High School. He went on to attend Frank Phillips Junior College. He then served a pipefitter apprenticeship in the Texas Panhandle. He married Carol Noble, and they had one son, Bryan. They later divorced. On May 2, 1981, he married Marian Traughber in Swan Valley, Idaho, and together they had one daughter, Sara. John and Marian made their home in Swan Valley, Idaho. He worked as a pipefitter throughout the western U.S. and retired from the INL. He was a member of the Idaho Falls Masonic Lodge. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and competitively shooting his rifle. He also enjoyed machining, carpentry, and reading. John is survived by his loving wife; son, Bryan (Stephanie) Packebush of Yukon, OK; daughter, Sara (Ian Norland) Packebush; sister, Debra (Bill) Webster of Amarillo, TX; and two grandchildren. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends who considered him family. He taught everyone many appropriate and inappropriate outdoor living skills that helped make them capable, successful adults. A gathering will be held from 3-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 1st, at the American Legion Hall (157 Stoltenberg Lane, Swan Valley, Idaho, 83449). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Idaho District 7 Junior and High School Rodeo Lite Rifle (4215 E 550 N. Rigby, Idaho, 83442) or your local animal shelter. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice, Dr. Christian Shull, Malissa Stanley, Gail, and the Teton Cancer Institute team for their care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. John 4/2/1949 - 10/27/2019Carl Packebush