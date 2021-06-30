BradyLee Packer, 19, of Ammon, passed away June 26, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident. BradyLee was born June 27, 2001, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Joshua David Packer and Donna Lee Murdoch Packer. She grew up and attended schools in Nampa and Idaho Falls and graduated from Thunder Ridge High School in 2020. She recently completed her first year at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was preparing to serve a mission. BradyLee always carried a sketch book with her and was a very talented artist. She enjoyed painting, drawing, comics and loved to read and write, and she picked her purse based on the size of her notebook. BradyLee loved obscure music and spending time with her family. BradyLee is survived by her loving parents, Joshua David Packer and Donna Lee Packer of Idaho Falls, ID; her three siblings, Eleanor Elizabeth Packer, Blake Kenneth Packer, and Dallas John David Packer; grandparents, John and Marie Murdoch of Ashton, ID, Karen Andersen of Idaho Falls, ID, and Dave and Pat Packer of Pocatello, ID. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Elmo Jack Andersen; aunt, Kendra Eleanor Packer Lofthouse; and uncle, Scott Brigham Murdoch. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Quail Ridge 1st Ward, 2200 Stafford Drive, with Bishop Mark Marlowe officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. BradyLee 6/27/2001 - 6/26/2021Packer
