Don Peck Packer, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 27, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Don was born July 22, 1935, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Grant Parkinson Packer and Florence Peck Packer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Brigham Young University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education. Don served in the United States Army. On September 16, 1960, he married Linda Lee McNamara in the Logan, Utah Temple. Don and Linda made their home in Rigby, Sugar City, and Rexburg where they raised their family. Don worked in Administration at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, for 30 years. After his retirement, Don and Linda spent the remainder of their lives in Idaho Falls. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings throughout his life. He served a mission in the New England States Mission. Don was a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 25 years and a sealer for 18 years. He loved serving others, especially with church service and temple work. He especially loved spending time with his family. His testimony of the restored gospel and his family are the most important things in his life. Don is survived by his son, Scott (Robin) Packer of Twin Falls, ID; son, Paul (Darlean) Packer of Idaho Falls; daughter, Lorraine (Tracy) Bradley of Ammon, ID; daughter, Heather (Shawn) Stolworthy of Firth, ID; daughter, Renee (Chris) Tucker of Lyman, WY; son, Jesse (Ashley) Packer of Rigby, ID; brother, David (Paulette) Packer of Idaho Falls; sister, Carla Rae (Cary) Buster of Meridian, ID; brother-in-law, Kent (Rita) Vernon of Sugar City, ID; 24 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Packer; parents, Grant and Florence Packer; grandson, Michael Scott Packer; brother, Grant Packer; brother, Leo Packer; sister, Margaret Wood; brother, Ossian Packer; and sister, Maurine Vernon. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Daniel Thurman of the Lincoln 3rd Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 7/22/1935 - 10/27/2022Peck Packer
