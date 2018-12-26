Obituary for Duane K Packer Duane K. Packer, 84, of Moreland, Idaho passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Duane was born on January 17, 1934 in Riverton, Idaho. He was the second of 9 children born to Delbert Dio and Ora May Kofoed Packer, and the oldest son. Duane attended school mostly in Moreland, Idaho. He was part of the first class to attend 4 full years at Snake River High School in the newly consolidated Snake River School District. His classmate chose the name for the school district and it was his class who chose the Panther as their mascot. He graduated in 1952, with 52 members in his class. He has lived in Riverton, ID; Gardiner, MT; Challis, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Iona, but spent the majority of his life in Moreland. On July 10, 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Valene Hale for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Duane was a hard worker with many talents. After graduation, he worked as a construction worker, building a bridge in Ashton, and a mechanic for Garrett Freightliners. After his marriage, he drove a taxi, and a milk truck, but his true calling was that of a truck driver. He worked with his father as part owner of Packer Trucking, hauling livestock. He always owned his own trucks, hauling hay, bar tile for roofs, milk, and asphalt, leasing his truck to Idaho Asphalt (Johnny B) for just over 40 years. Duane was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was a High Priest and served in various callings throughout his life. Duane loved snowmobiling, hunting, ice fishing and relaxing in the hot tub, but above all, he loved spending time with his family. Duane is survived by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Evelyn of Moreland; children, Michael(Sandra)Packer of Riverton, Ut. ; Ann(Daryl)Ropp of Moreland; Joan(Roger)Lloyd of Riverton, Ut.; Kathi(Jeff)Hjelm of Moreland; and Kellie(Val)Mecham of Pingree. He is also survived by his siblings, Elaine Mangum of Thomas; Gene Packer of Idaho Falls; Jay(Linda)Packer of Idaho Falls; Clair(Lynda)Packer of Moreland; Deelynn(Donna)Packer of Moreland; Tammy Packer of American Fork, Ut.; 17 Grandchildren and 59 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Sherry Larae Packer; Juanita Elison; brother Larry Packer; brothers-in-law Don Mangum and Shirl Elison; sister-in-law Janice Packer; great-grandchildren Winter Elfering and Preston Barney and many other angel babies. Our family wishes to extend a special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice and the amazing care givers for Duane, you know who you are. We also wish to extend our love to our friends and family members for their love, care and support through these last few years. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Moreland LDS Church. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Hawker Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Duane 1/17/1934 - 12/19/2018K. Packer