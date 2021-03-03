Joseph Packer Packer Joseph Clyde Packer, 65, of Ammon, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joe was born April 3, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alden Packer and Lola Hillam Packer. Joe graduated from high school in Hailey, Idaho. He attended Ricks College where he met Valerie Clement. He then graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Weber State. On August 29, 1974 he married Valerie Clement in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and together raised their four children; Andrea, Ryan, Alecia and Adam. Joe began providing for his family as a police officer in Salt Lake City. After close to ten years, he and Valerie decided they needed to make a career and life change, sending them on an adventure through several states ending in California where Joe began working as an airframe and power plant mechanic at the Oakland Airport. As his career progressed, he worked his way into management overseeing all structural repair and all maintenance oversight of the United Airlines fleet of aircraft at the San Francisco International Airport. After a very rewarding time in San Francisco and Oakland with a lot of family travel opportunity, they again set off for another life changing career. This change took them back to Salt Lake where Joe finished his working time utilizing his previous expertise and experience in law enforcement with a career in security for the LDS church in and around Temple Square and church headquarters. Here Joe was often either mistaken for Elder Holland or used as his stunt double by the missionaries in the area. He has many great friends and memories from his time with the church in Salt Lake. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joe loved the gospel and enjoyed sharing his testimony with those around him. He had the opportunity to serve in various capacities including Bishop of a student ward and as a stake high counselor. Joe felt blessed to serve and those he served felt blessed and were touched by his love and spirit. Joe enjoyed being in the mountains, hiking, camping, and traveling on road trips. He also enjoyed working on home and car renovation projects. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always wanted to be there to support them in their various activities. Joe is survived by his wife, Valerie of Ammon; children, Andrea (Jeff) Walters of Meridian, ID, Ryan (Heather) Packer of San Antonio, TX, Alecia (Ryan) Wells of Orem, UT, and Adam (Kieley) Packer of Arbon, ID; mother-in-law, Marilyn Clement; siblings, Phillip (Pat) Packer, Emily (David) Rowe, Laurie (Farrell) Newland, Michael (Shannon) Packer, Matt Packer, and Ellen (Mike) Snyder; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alden and Lola Packer and Larry Clement. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Friends and family will gather for a viewing for one hour prior to the services beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and can be made at the Hawker Funeral Home.