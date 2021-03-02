Joseph Packer Packer Joseph Clyde Packer, 65, of Ammon, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joe was born April 3, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alden Packer and Lola Hilliam Packer. Joe graduated from high school in Hailey, Idaho. He attended Ricks College where he met Valerie Clement. He then graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Weber State. On August 29, 1974 he married Valerie Clement in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and together raised their four children; Andrea, Ryan, Alecia and Adam. Joe worked as a police officer in Salt Lake City and security for the LDS Church. He and Valerie decided they needed to make a change in his career. He began working at an airframe and power plant at the San Francisco International Airport. There we worked up the manager in charge of structural repair and all maintenance oversight of the United Airlines Fleet at that airport. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joe loved the gospel and enjoyed sharing his testimony with those around him. He had the opportunity to serve in various capacities including Bishop of a student ward and as a stake high counselor. Joe felt blessed to serve and those he served felt blessed and were touched by his love and spirit. Joe enjoyed being in the mountains, hiking, camping, and traveling on road trips. He also enjoyed working on home and car renovation projects. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He always wanted to be there to support them in their various activities. Joe is survived by his wife, Valerie of Ammon; children, Andrea (Jeff) Walters of Meridian, ID, Ryan (Heather) Packer of San Antonio, TX, Alecia (Ryan) Wells of Orem, UT, and Adam (Kieley) Packer of Arbon, ID; siblings, Phillip (Pat) Packer, Emily (David) Rowe, Laurie (Farrell) Newland, Michael (Shannon) Packer, Matt Packer, and Ellen (Mike) Snyder; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alden and Lola Packer. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Friends and family will gather for a viewing for one hour prior to the services beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and can be made at the Hawker Funeral Home.
News Trending Today
-
Eastern Idaho primed for mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
-
With Higginson at helm at Pocatello plant, Amy’s Kitchen continues to find success in difficult times
-
Schizophrenic Idaho Falls man sentenced to probation for stalking, must live in assisted living
-
Bonneville ramps up focus on social-emotional learning
-
In Idaho, vaccinating kids against COVID-19 is crucial part of herd immunity
-
Peterson, Jerry
-
STATE WRESTLING: South Fremont extends streak while Ririe's is snapped at 6
-
Decision to place water tower in Capital Park stirs local debate
-
Shoptalk: Rocknak’s Hardware set to open this month in Terreton
-
Clement, George