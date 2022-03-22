Lois Bacon Packer, 93, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 19, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lois was born May 27,1928 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Lawrence and Laveta Storer Bacon, where she spent her childhood. She loved singing with her friends and playing the violin, which carried on to her adult life, bringing herself and others much joy. She married Leo Benson Packer on November 26, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they had twelve children. She had heartache with the loss of three babies and an eleven-year-old son. They lived in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Denver and settled in St. Anthony. She loved to sew and made many clothes, quilts and dolls for her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many friends and relatives have been recipients of her crocheted dishcloths. Lois was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and blessed many lives in service to others. She was avidly interested in family history and making memory albums for her children and ancestors. After the loss of her husband, she worked at the Fremont County Courthouse as the roll clerk where she made lifetime friends. She retired in 1994 and moved to Idaho Falls for the remainder of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Benson Packer; children, Julie, Kim, Brian and Kevin; sister, Della; son-in-law, Michael Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Marcia Edgley Packer. Lois is survived by her sisters, Elaine Jones and Ann Blake; children, Ben Packer, Allan (Stephanie) Packer, Jeanne (Rex) Thueson, Diane Packer (Durtschi), Steven (Cherie) Packer, Marianne (Bill) Gerrard, Karen (Jeffery) Oxford, and Barbara Packer; 41 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lois 5/27/1928 - 3/19/2022Packer
