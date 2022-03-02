Dewitt Alex Paesl, 99, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away February 28, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Dee was born May 22, 1922, in Verdigre, Nebraska, to Anton Paesl and Anna Schneiost. He grew up in the Verdigre area and graduated from Verdigre High School. He served in World War II, with the Army Air Corps as a weather spotter. He attained the rank of Corporal. On February 5, 1950, he married Maxine Loretta Cook in Canyon County, Idaho. They were blessed with a beautiful boy, Reed. Maxine passed away on October 12, 1955 when Reed was 5 months old. On July 19, 1958, Dee married Flora Fern Ockerman Davis in Elko, Nevada. He became a father to her sons, Terry and Cliff Davis. To this union was born a daughter, Stasie, who completed the family. Dee and Fern made their home in Riverside, Idaho where he worked for the Fluor Corporation on the INL site. After working there, he was sent to work as a bookkeeper in Karachi, Pakistan, for 18 months. His family missed him dearly. After his return, he began to work for the United States Postal Service. They retired to Ammon, Idaho, in 2000. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many ward and stake callings. He enjoyed stamp collecting, gardening, camping, his dogs, playing pinochle and watching the Utah Jazz. Dee is survived by his children, son, Terry (Jane) Davis of Payson, AZ; son, Cliff Davis of Ammon; ID; daughter, Stasie (Steven) Wadsworth of Pocatello, ID; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Maxine Cook and Fern Ockerman; son, Reed Paesl; and 11 brothers and sisters. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Military rites will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and the Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dewitt 5/22/1922 - 2/28/2022Paesl
