Lloyd Eugene Page passed away peacefully on Friday, October 26, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. Lloyd was born on November 27, 1923, in West Point, Utah. He was the second child and the oldest boy. He had 8 brothers and sisters. As a young man he worked on the farm with his father and hauled coal to his neighbors. He was a gifted athlete and won many awards for his athleticism, even in the Army during World War II. He served in France and Germany during the war in the 124th Armored Engineering Battalion. After he was honorably discharged from the Army he returned to BYU and graduated with a Bachelor in Business in 1948. During his time at BYU he met Renee Soelberg from Idaho Falls. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 18, 1948. To this union were born one daughter, Bobette, of St George, Utah and four sons, Kevin (Julie) of Hillsboro, Oregon, Brian (deceased), Jeff (Janene) of Newnan, Georgia and Darin (Frank) of Brooklyn, New York. He worked for Financial Credit for many years and became the manager. When the Lockhart Company bought out Financial Credit he remained as the manager and worked at these two companies for a total of 37 years. He was active in civic service programs and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many positions in the Church and was always of service to his fellow man. He loved football and was an avid BYU supporter. He had season tickets for BYU football for many years. He and two of his brothers and their wives would travel to the games on a regular basis. His second love was golf and he got two holes in one at Sage Lakes Golf Coarse in Idaho Falls. He loved to travel and he and his wife went to Japan, Hawaii, Guatemala, Mexico, and many resorts in the US. He loved having family gatherings and was very much a family man. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren that he loved and adored. All who knew him loved him. He had a quick wit and happy countenance. He was quick to help a neighbor, his mother-in-law, his children and grandchildren. He taught his children to work hard and have ethics. He loved his wife of 70 years. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers, his son Brian and one great granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, in the Boulevard Ward Building, 1235 Juniper Drive with Bishop Randy Fife officiating. Friends may visit family on Thursday from 4:30- 6 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Avenue, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
