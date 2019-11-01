Mark Iverson Pagh Jr., 73, passed away October 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a 4 year battle of lung cancer. Mark was born in North Bend, Oregon to Mark I. Pagh SR. and Daisy Hurely Pagh on September 8,1946. Mark enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with family. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Elsie Pagh. He is also survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved him dearly. Mark will be deeply missed. Forever and always in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life honoring mark in the summer of 2020. Mark always said his legacy would be to leave some of his knowledge to the younger generation... and Mark did do just that! Mark 9/8/1946 - 10/2/2019Iverson Pagh JR.