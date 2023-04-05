Melvin Jay Painter, 92, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by his loved ones. Melvin was born June 23, 1930, in Provo, Utah, the son of Jay Edward and Lucille Romney Painter. Melvin spent his childhood in Provo and Bloomington Utah; Salmon, Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls Idaho. Melvin graduated from Idaho Falls High School, May 11, 1948, where he enjoyed swimming and long-distance running. After high school, he continued his education at Idaho State University. There, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After college, he was drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was first trained in a MASH unit at Fort Sam Houston, TX but completed most of his service assigned in an administrative role at Fort Lewis, WA. On September 6, 1950, Melvin married Loa Bonita Osguthorpe in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had two children, Tracy and Michael. The couple spent 67 happy years together until Bonita's passing on October 18, 2017. Melvin worked at the Idaho Chemical Processing Plant at the Idaho National Laboratory for 41 years. He started there in the analytical lab, was promoted to supervisor, manager, and finally to staff engineer. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings from working with young men to serving as stake financial clerk for over 23 years. He and his wife also worked for over 20 years at the Family History Center. Melvin loved fishing and snow skiing. He also enjoyed gardening, hiking, and genealogy. He spent many days hiking in and around Mt. Rainier, the Tetons, and Sawtooth mountain ranges. Melvin is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Delynn) Purser of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his son, Michael (Sharon) Painter of Aloha, Oregon; his sister Diane (Glen) Painter-Tree of South Jordan Utah; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Edward and Lucille Romney Painter; his wife, Loa Bonita; and siblings Reed Romney Painter, Thomas Mark Painter and Richard Keith Painter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Blackfoot East Stake Center, under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church Condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Melvin 6/23/1930 - 3/27/2023Jay Painter
