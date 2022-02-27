Reed Romney Painter born August 5, 1932, in Provo, Utah - second son to Jay Edward and Lucille Romney Painter passed away early Wednesday morning February 23, 2022. He had a big and tender heart, especially toward his 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed him Eeyore. He loved bouncing young children on his knee singing and eliciting a smile. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, eldest brother Melvin and his only sister Diane. Two brothers Richard and Thomas preceded him in death. Romney, as he was known to everyone, had an adventurous boyhood enjoying playing on a family farm and trips to Bear Lake. Born at the height of the great depression he learned to be frugal and appreciate hard work. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and attended BYU and ISU in engineering pursuits. He worked for the city of Idaho Falls as Street Superintendent until he retired in 1999. During that time, he enjoyed being a member of the American Public Works Association serving as a committee chair at various times, president in 1985, and elected Man of the Year 1986. On July 9, 1954, he married Joan Kirkbride in the Idaho Falls Temple and was blessed with five children. He served in many church callings as Elders Quorum President, High Council, and Bishop. He and Joan served several years as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple Romney was an avid golfer recording four holes in one. He was renowned for his Dutch oven cooking, special holiday slush, and his secret receipt Danish Donuts that he made and gave out at Christmas, baking nearly 10,000 donuts a year. He and Joan enjoyed a close association with many friends especially their group called the PIGS - (people in great shape) that have been lifelong confidants and supporters. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, 100 N. Mario Capecchi Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84113 or online at https://intermountainhealthcare.org/primary-childrens/give or Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, 1415 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 or online at https://ifareahumanitariancenter.org/donate. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the East View Ward, 2349 Virlow Street, Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcast at https://fb.me/e/1J5xQnV1i. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family has chosen not to have a viewing Thursday morning. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. R. Romney 8/5/1932 - 2/23/2022Painter
