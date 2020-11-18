William "Bill" Paul Palica, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 14, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and his loving family. Bill was born April 12, 1928, in Yonkers, New York, to Nicholas Palica and Edith Patrick Palica. He grew up and attended schools in Yonkers, New York, and graduated from Roosevelt High. Bill also attended New York University, earning his BCHE (Bachelor of Chemical Engineering) degree. Later, Bill continued his education at the University of Idaho at the Idaho Falls, Idaho, extension where he earned his Masters of Nuclear Science degree. Bill served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. While serving, he taught in the Chemical Corps and earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant. On August 4, 1962, he married Rita Nolene Jensen in Brigham City, Utah. Bill and Nolene made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Bill worked as a Chemical Engineer & Project Manager for the INL. Later, on August 20, 1977, he and his sweetheart Nolene, were sealed together for time and all eternity with their four children in the Idaho Falls Temple. Nolene passed away on April 27, 2001. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bill enjoyed serving in the church in many capacities, but his full-time mission with Nolene in the Michigan-Detroit mission and serving as a temple ordinance worker were the highlights. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, watching football, model railroading, woodworking, reading, fishing, hunting, gardening, dancing and travel. Bill lived in his home in Coltman for over 50 years. Bill is survived by his loving daughter, Emily (Quinn) Whipple of Idaho Falls, ID; son, David (Tania) Palica of Spanish Fork, UT; son, Robert Daniel Palica of Idaho Falls, ID; 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita Nolene Palica; daughter, Laurie Ann Browning; and sister, Eleanor Palica Calamaras. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations will be held at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bill 4/12/1928 - 11/14/2020Palica
